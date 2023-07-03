Colorado law enforcement warns of driving ‘impaired to the slightest degree’ ahead of Independence Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are cracking down on drunk driving.

Officials said the Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays for drivers in the state.

CDOT told 11 News more than 50% of the crashes this weekend will be due to drunk driving.

Some Colorado drivers said they try to avoid busy roadways because of it.

“Definitely not driving,” Quin O’Brien, Colorado visitor, said. “I am visiting from Chicago, and this guy lives really close, so we are walking everywhere we go.”

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, in 2021, there were over 2,000 people killed in alcohol-related crashes where a driver had a blood alcohol content of 0.01 to 0.07%.

“People aren’t necessarily arrested on numbers,” said Glenn Davis, Highway Safety Office Manager. “People are arrested on behaviors that sometimes those numbers come back through toxicology, and that will help with the charging part of it.”

Officials said the stigma of just chugging two glasses of water does not work. In other words, driving is not an option if you drink.

“Don’t drink and drive,” Jason Bell, Colorado Resident, said. “Just be careful on the roads. Slow down. Don’t speed. Everybody’s racing around; you’ll get there eventually. Just relax and try to enjoy yourself and your family. I’m sure your family wants to enjoy you alive.”

In a breathalyzer research report from 2019, the majority of Coloradans did not know the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration is 0.08% for DUI charges, and more than 0.05% is a DWAI charge or driving while ability impaired.

“If you are impaired to the slightest degree, which is almost, which is nothing, it’s unsafe for you to drive,” Davis said. “So make plans ahead of time, do the right thing, be responsible.”

Last year, there were 208 arrests of drunk drivers during the Independence Day weekend.

“No one is going to be on the streets, at least none of us who are gonna be drinking beer,” Pat McGuire, Colorado resident, said.

A Colorado DWAI and DUI conviction remains on your criminal record forever and cannot be sealed or expunged.

To help keep people safe, CDOT is offering a 10-dollar discount for Uber rides through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.