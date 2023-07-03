Colorado Air National Guard to fly over Monument, other communities Tuesday to observe 4th of July

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National...
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, takes off during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base on June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world.(TSgt Michelle Y. Alvarez | TSgt Michelle Y. Alvarez)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:42 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Look to the skies this Fourth of July -- the Colorado Air National Guard is putting on a show to celebrate!

The Colorado National Guard (CONG) announced Sunday its 140th Wing would be doing a series of flyovers across the state Tuesday in honor of Independence Day.

“Our nation’s independence is again celebrated by the triumphant ‘sound of freedom’ from the mighty F-16 Viper,” said 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker. “These flyovers are symbolic of the ever-vigilant defense provided by the Colorado Air National Guard. We’re reminded of this as our aircraft thunder through the skies of Colorado as watchful guardians and defenders of state and nation. We honor the sacrifices of those valiant warriors who have fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy on this and every day.”

CONG adds that the flyovers are conducted at no extra cost to Colorado citizens, as they serve as training for the pilots.

Weather permitting, the jets will be taking off from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10 a.m. Tuesday and will fly past the following communities:

Monument

Crested Butte

Lake City

Telluride

Silverton/Ouray

Vail

Granby

Grand Lake

Wellington

Greeley

Firestone

Denver Metro area

The jets will return to Buckley around 12:30 p.m.

The flyovers are subject to weather and could be canceled if storms roll in.

