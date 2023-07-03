CBI: 4 kids missing from Arapahoe County, could be in danger

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement need your help finding four missing kids who could be in danger.

Jyron Gardette, Jehoward Gardette, Israel Gardette and Heaven Myles were all last seen on the afternoon of June 30. They are believed to be with 47-year-old Howard Myles. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says authorities are “very concerned” for the safety of these four children.

Jyron is 9 years old and is described as 4-foot-1 and 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Heaven is 7 and is described as being 3-foot-10 and 52 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jehoward is 6 years old, is 3-foot-5 and 45 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Israel is 4 and is 3-foot-2 and 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Howard Myles is described as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound Black male. He has black hair worn in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He is believed be driving a gold or taupe Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows and a sunroof. CBI did not have information on the license plate. The below image is a photo of the suspect vehicle:

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.

Please share this missing endangered alert and if you see them please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/RPMgkSiJOk — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) July 3, 2023

