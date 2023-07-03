Air Force Academy announces new Air Base Wing commander

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new commander is taking the helm of the 10th Air Base Wing (ABW), effective Thursday.

The U.S. Air Force Academy announced Monday that outgoing commander Col. Christopher Leonard would be handing over the reins to Col. Amy Glisson in a change of command ceremony Thursday. Leonard has been the 10th ABW commander for the last two years and is departing for Ramstein Air Base, where he will be serving as the director of logistics, engineering and force protection at Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

“In this role, Glisson will be responsible for security, medical, engineering, logistics, communications, personnel, force support and other key services for more than 25,000 military, civilians, family members and retired service members at the U.S. Air Force Academy,” the AFA said in a news release.

Glisson is coming from Ramstein, where she served as the commander of the 86th Mission Support Group. She is an alumna of the academy, having graduated in 2001.

Thursday’s change of command ceremony will be held at 10:10 a.m. at the 10th ABW headquarters.

