5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’

A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on his house during severe storms in St. Louis on Saturday afternoon. (Source: KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on his house during severe storms in St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.

According to St. Louis County police, officers responded to a home in Jennings around 4 p.m. after a woman reported her son was inside the house where the tree had fallen.

Police confirmed that the tree fell onto the rear portion of the house where the child’s bedroom was located, and he was unconscious and trapped beneath the tree.

Police said it took first responders several attempts to free the boy from the rubble. He was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ.

His mother, LaWanda Thomas, described RJ as “the most loving kid you could ever possibly meet in this world.”

She recalled RJ’s tragic final moments, saying it was hard to locate her son underneath all the rubble.

“I just kept on telling him to hold on,” she said through tears. “And I start trying to unbury him from all the debris that was on top of him from the ceiling falling on him. And all of a sudden, I just saw his legs go limp.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover RJ’s funeral costs.

“My baby was 5. He just graduated from kindergarten,” Thomas said.

Yolonda Fountain Henderson is the Missouri state representative for the area. She said she is placing Thomas and her other child, a 3-year-old, in a hotel for emergency shelter since their home was destroyed.

“We’re gonna get her some help,” Fountain Henderson said.

RJ was one of two fatalities in the area from Saturday’s storms. In St. Louis City, a 33-year-old woman was killed by a tree that fell a car she was sitting in.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet
Police are able to confirm they responded to a call of a shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs
Person shot while driving, causes multiple crashes in downtown Colorado Springs
Ayla Weston
16-year-old reported missing in western Colorado
Colorado Springs Utilities plans for nearly two-month long closure for a new water pipeline.
Colorado Springs Utilities plans nearly 2 month long lane closures for water main work on busy road
Josh Witt, one of the men credited with rescuing a driver after a crash on I-25 near Fountain...
‘Some higher power had something to do with me being there:’ Man recalls rescue of driver in I-25 crash where truck burst into flames

Latest News

Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
PGA Tour sending 2 executives to Senate hearing as LIV cites conflicts
Fisherman at Dauphin Island in Alabama caught a 100-pound stingray.
100-pound stingray takes fishermen 45 minutes to reel in
Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana...
WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs fireworks show July 4