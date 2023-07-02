‘Some higher power had something to do with me being there:’ Man recalls rescue of driver in I-25 crash where truck burst into flames

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is in recovery after a crash ended with his truck in flames on I-25 near Fountain Monday morning.

Josh Witt, one of the men credited with rescuing the driver from the truck before it burst into flames, told 11 News he’d just pulled on to I-25 when he saw two trucks pulled over in a construction zone, a black Dodge and a white Toyota. He said the Toyota appeared to be smoking.

“I pulled over and stopped,” Witt said. “The guy in the black Dodge rolled his window down, and I looked over at him he said he was on the phone with 9-1-1, so I jumped out of the car, ran up to the truck to try and see if there was anybody in [it].”

The “guy in the black Dodge” was Staff Sgt. Michael De La Rosa, who the 4th Infantry Division said was travelling towards his Soldier’s reenlistment at Garden of the Gods when he pulled over to help.

While Witt said he didn’t see the driver in the Toyota at first, he soon saw him in the passenger seat. Witt said the doors were sealed from the outside, so he busted the glass to get the driver’s attention.

“I gave him a lot of encouragement to move from the passenger side to the driver side and I told him he had to save himself,” Witt said, “he had to open the door if he wanted to survive.”

The driver was removed from the vehicle and pulled to safety by the two men on scene, and the 4th Infantry Division said the passenger compartment went up in flames about 30 seconds later.

Witt said he’s been in contact with the family of the driver as he recovers, and he said he believes there was a reason he and De La Rosa were in the right place at the right time.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m a real godly man, but I do believe that, you know, some higher power had something to do with me being there at that point in time,” Witt said.

Witt also said that stopping to help wasn’t a difficult decision for him. He told 11 News it’s the second time he’s pulled someone from a wrecked vehicle in the past three months, and the third time he’s had to assist someone needing medical assistance in that same period of time.

“I just try to put myself in the position of the person that’s in trouble and act accordingly,” Witt said.

According to the 4th Infantry Division, De La Rosa received a letter from Fountain Police that said he and Witt had saved the driver’s life.

“I wasn’t really worried about what was going on at the time [except] to get that person out of harm’s way,” De La Rosa said.

