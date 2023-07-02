Colorado Springs police respond to shooting call downtown

Police are able to confirm they responded to a call of a shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs
Police are able to confirm they responded to a call of a shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:02 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday evening.

As of time of writing, police are not able to give any information other than that. 11 News crews on scene reported seeing what appeared to be cars involved in a crash near Bijou and Tejon, with roads closed in that area.

We are working to learn more and will update this article as we get information.

