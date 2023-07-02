Colorado law enforcement searching for 2 missing kids last seen in May

King Jones and Demi Jones are believed to be with noncustodial relative Jacqueline Ballard.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is calling on the public for help locating two missing kids.

King Jones, 9, and Demi Jones, 8, were last seen on the afternoon of May 14 in Hotchkiss, a small community on Colorado’s Western Slope. They were last known to be with 67-year-old Jacqueline Ballard, a noncustodial relative.

Friday, CBI announced King and Demi were considered missing and endangered and urged anyone with information to call law enforcement immediately.

As stated on the alert, King is described as being 3-foot-5 and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, while Demi is described as 3-foot-5 and 62 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ballard is 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds with graying blonde hair and green eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2017 Subaru Outback with Colorado license plate AZBB32.

If seen, call 911 or Delta County dispatch at 970-874-2015.

