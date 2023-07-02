7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:54 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Utilities plans for nearly two-month long closure for a new water pipeline.
Colorado Springs Utilities plans nearly 2 month long lane closures for water main work on busy road
Police are able to confirm they responded to a call of a shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs
Person shot while driving, causes multiple crashes in downtown Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs Fire Department has blocked off the entrance to Palmer Park as crews work...
Fire breaks out in Palmer Park Friday night
Fireworks from Tate's Fireworks
Fireworks may be illegal in your area, what you need to know before Fourth of July
Supreme Court blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Reaction to the Supreme Court decision to stop Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Latest News

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris,...
France has 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Verified accounts are limited to reading 10,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Baltimore mayor calls out gunmen after mass shooting: 'We will find you'