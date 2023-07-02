16-year-old reported missing in western Colorado

Ayla Weston
Ayla Weston(Garfield County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RIFLE, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement in western Colorado are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Sixteen-year-old Ayla Weston, who is from Craig, was last seen Saturday evening in Rifle, where she was reportedly visiting a relative. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says Ayla could be somewhere between Rifle and New Castle, a town about 20 miles east. .

Ayla is described as 5-foot-10 and 124 pounds with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black crop top with black and gray checkered sweats and black Vans. She has a belly button piercing.

Anyone with knowledge on her whereabouts is asked to call Garfield County dispatch at 970-625-8095.

