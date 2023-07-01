‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Starbucks workers at unionized locations in Colorado Springs were on strike at the location on...
Starbucks workers in Colorado Springs on strike Friday
The Colorado Springs Fire Department has blocked off the entrance to Palmer Park as crews work...
Fire breaks out in Palmer Park Friday night
Sunset Amphitheater
Colorado Springs amphitheater signs deal with global entertainment company
Shooting suspects sought in Denver.
WANTED: Shooting suspects sought in Denver, crime caught on camera
Provision Bread & Bakery
New bakery opens in downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado Springs Utilities plans for nearly two-month long closure for a new water pipeline.
Colorado Springs Utilities plans nearly 2 month long lane closures for water main work on busy road
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Mourners bury slain teen as Macron scraps trip, officials again deploy tens of thousands of police
6.30.23
A few storms possible Sunday
Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke