Titan Fire in Southern Colorado at 20% containment, evacuations ended
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters continue to fight the Titan Fire near Bon Carbo, west of Trinidad, as containment on the blaze reached 20% Saturday morning.
The evacuation notice for the impacted area in Las Animas County was lifted Friday afternoon, and crews said the area received up to an inch and a half of rain on Friday.
Officials say the fire remains at the 928 acres on Saturday morning, and crews were still building a fireline and mopping up hotspots at that time.
Crews in the area are expected to issue a full update later in the morning. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.
