Titan Fire in Southern Colorado at 20% containment, evacuations ended

The "Titan Fire" on 6/28/23. When this photo was taken, the fire had burned over 450 acres in Las Animas County. As of Saturday, that was up to about 930 acres and 20% containment.(Kurt Van Tassel)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters continue to fight the Titan Fire near Bon Carbo, west of Trinidad, as containment on the blaze reached 20% Saturday morning.

The evacuation notice for the impacted area in Las Animas County was lifted Friday afternoon, and crews said the area received up to an inch and a half of rain on Friday.

Officials say the fire remains at the 928 acres on Saturday morning, and crews were still building a fireline and mopping up hotspots at that time.

Crews in the area are expected to issue a full update later in the morning. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

