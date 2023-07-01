Titan Fire in Southern Colorado at 20% containment, evacuations ended

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters continue to fight the Titan Fire near Bon Carbo, west of Trinidad, as containment on the blaze reached 20% Saturday morning.

The evacuation notice for the impacted area in Las Animas County was lifted Friday afternoon, and crews said the area received up to an inch and a half of rain on Friday.

Officials say the fire remains at the 928 acres on Saturday morning, and crews were still building a fireline and mopping up hotspots at that time.

Crews in the area are expected to issue a full update later in the morning. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

