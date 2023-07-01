Reaction to the Supreme Court decision to stop Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Biden administration says it is weighing its next steps. After the president’s plan to cancel over $400 billion in student loan debt, was struck down.

“If you’re gonna choose to go to a to a very expensive school you should be responsible for paying that off,” a parent of a former college student Tom Conti said.

“For many of my friends I’m sure it’s much more than just annoying and frustrating,” doctoral student Peter Ko said. “It’s downright depressing.”

Word of the supreme court’s ruling over President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan spread fast. In a six-three decision. Justices ruled the biden administration overstepped its authority.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the secretary of education can not waive student loan rules during the pandemic.

“When we start bending our laws, that’s when we get in trouble,” Colorado Springs resident Hellen Ballard said.

“We’re constantly having to put money towards the job at their pursuing and then putting all that money towards student loans,” UCCS Alyssa Shaffer said.

President Biden called the decision quote: “wrong” and “disappointing.” Also promising to continue to pursue a new plan for student loan forgiveness.

“I’m announcing today a new path consistent with today’s ruling to provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible,” Biden said.

“I hope that even within the next few days we hear of some new development,” Ko said.

“Forgiveness or not you should be responsible for your loans,” Conti said.

The Department of Education is starting a new repayment schedule starting in October, which protects certain borrowers who have missed payments.

