Fireworks may be illegal in your area, what you need to know before Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fourth of July is just a few days and with the holiday falling on a weekday, many people may be celebrating early this weekend. Most likely with fireworks.

Despite record rainfall in recent weeks, fireworks in the City of Colorado Springs are still illegal. Anything that needs to be lit on fire is off limits.

If you are caught, it can include a hefty fine of up to $2,500 and even jail time.

“There is a risk you can get a ticket. There is a risk that you could hurt somebody or you could start a fire,” said Robert Tornabene, a spokesperson with Colorado Springs Police.

Even with that warning, some people will still use them.

To report illegal fireworks within city limits, police ask that you call the non emergency phone number at (719) 444-7000. Do not call 911, as that takes away first responders from life threatening situations.

Outside of the city limits in El Paso County, the rules are a little different. Things like fountains, sparklers, and smoke bombs may be allowed, depending on where you live.

“The more we actually have sales of legal stuff, it keeps the mortars and the stuff that are coming from Wyoming and other states out of Colorado,” said Ian Nacy, a regional manager with TNT Fireworks.

Nacy said they have partnered with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control to make sure people are staying safe while enjoying the holiday.

“We are just saying, ‘Hey, have a hose ready, have this bucket ready. Have fun with your fireworks that are legal here in Colorado, but then dip them in water,’” said Nacy.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11News this will not be able to respond to every call for reported fireworks, but again encourage everyone to only call 911 for emergencies.

