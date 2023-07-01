Fireworks may be illegal in your area, what you need to know before Fourth of July

Fireworks are illegal in some areas of Southern Colorado, what you need to know
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fourth of July is just a few days and with the holiday falling on a weekday, many people may be celebrating early this weekend. Most likely with fireworks.

Despite record rainfall in recent weeks, fireworks in the City of Colorado Springs are still illegal. Anything that needs to be lit on fire is off limits.

If you are caught, it can include a hefty fine of up to $2,500 and even jail time.

“There is a risk you can get a ticket. There is a risk that you could hurt somebody or you could start a fire,” said Robert Tornabene, a spokesperson with Colorado Springs Police.

Even with that warning, some people will still use them.

To report illegal fireworks within city limits, police ask that you call the non emergency phone number at (719) 444-7000. Do not call 911, as that takes away first responders from life threatening situations.

Outside of the city limits in El Paso County, the rules are a little different. Things like fountains, sparklers, and smoke bombs may be allowed, depending on where you live.

“The more we actually have sales of legal stuff, it keeps the mortars and the stuff that are coming from Wyoming and other states out of Colorado,” said Ian Nacy, a regional manager with TNT Fireworks.

Nacy said they have partnered with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control to make sure people are staying safe while enjoying the holiday.

“We are just saying, ‘Hey, have a hose ready, have this bucket ready. Have fun with your fireworks that are legal here in Colorado, but then dip them in water,’” said Nacy.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11News this will not be able to respond to every call for reported fireworks, but again encourage everyone to only call 911 for emergencies.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks workers at unionized locations in Colorado Springs were on strike at the location on...
Starbucks workers in Colorado Springs on strike Friday
The Colorado Springs Fire Department has blocked off the entrance to Palmer Park as crews work...
Fire breaks out in Palmer Park Friday night
Sunset Amphitheater
Colorado Springs amphitheater signs deal with global entertainment company
Shooting suspects sought in Denver.
WANTED: Shooting suspects sought in Denver, crime caught on camera
Provision Bread & Bakery
New bakery opens in downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

WATCH: Reaction to the Supreme Court decision to stop Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
The "Titan Fire" on 6/28/23. When this photo was taken, the fire had burned over 450 acres in...
Titan Fire in Southern Colorado at 20% containment, evacuations ended
Colorado Springs Airport
Expect long lines at the Colorado Springs Airport during 4th of July weekend
The Colorado Springs Fire Department has blocked off the entrance to Palmer Park as crews work...
Fire breaks out in Palmer Park Friday night