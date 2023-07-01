Fire breaks out in Palmer Park Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are on scene of a two-alarm fire burning somewhere inside Palmer Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department Twitter account, crews responded to a call of a small structure fire somewhere inside the park.

Our 11 News crews on scene say emergency vehicles had blocked off the main entrance to the park off of Maizeland Road.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for any developments.

