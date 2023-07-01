Fire breaks out in Palmer Park Friday night

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has blocked off the entrance to Palmer Park as crews work...
The Colorado Springs Fire Department has blocked off the entrance to Palmer Park as crews work to fight a fire.(Grace Kraemer)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are on scene of a two-alarm fire burning somewhere inside Palmer Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department Twitter account, crews responded to a call of a small structure fire somewhere inside the park.

Our 11 News crews on scene say emergency vehicles had blocked off the main entrance to the park off of Maizeland Road.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for any developments.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "Titan Fire" has burned over 450 acres in Las Animas County
Fire in southern Colorado forces evacuations and threatens a Tri-State electric transmission line
Provision Bread & Bakery
New bakery opens in downtown Colorado Springs
Police say one man is dead after a burglary in Colorado Springs
Police say a man is dead after west Colorado Springs break-in
Still photo taken from video shared by Colorado State Patrol tied to an arrest, stolen trooper...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Videos released after Colorado trooper’s car was stolen leading to a chase and deadly crash
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs.
Shelter-in-place alert issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

6.30.23
Beautiful Saturday!
Last year, 3,000 children were injured nationwide from fireworks.
‘An accident could happen to anyone’: Experts caution parents on firework dangers
Dewey and Jeanie Reinhard share the beginnings of the annual Colorado Springs balloon festival
Founder of Colorado Springs’ first ballooning event passes away
Both sides speak on same sex versus business ruling