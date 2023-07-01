Expect long lines at the Colorado Springs Airport during 4th of July weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Travel for 4th of July weekend at the Colorado Springs Airport is expected to break records.

The airport is expecting to surpass 2019 pre-pandemic volumes. As you travel this weekend, the airport is asking you to arrive even earlier than normal, expect long lines and pack your patience.

The Colorado Springs Airport tells 11 News they are expecting between 32,000 to 34,000 travelers between now and the 4th. Just in June alone, they screened more than 100,000 travelers. This is the busiest month on record for June, as they expect the same for July. The airport says the busiest times at the airport is between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Airport is providing tips this holiday weekend to make your flight on time.

“It’s going to be a high volume and high traffic weekend,” said Dana Schield, Senior Public Communications Specialist, Colorado Springs Airport. “Of course, we recommend travelers arrive as early as possible. Make sure you are prepared and understand all the do’s and don’t’s for TSA and always check your flights status before arriving at the airport.”

TSA Precheck lane enrollments can be found at Idento-go. This can be found at 5051 N. Academy Boulevard in the Union Square shopping mall. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Begin the pre-enrollment process online at www.tsa.gov/precheck.

Make sure to also check Flightaware for the status of your flights. As this article is being written, the Colorado Springs only has one delay and one cancellation and the Denver International Airport has 12 cancellations and 60 delays.

Sunscreen, creams, bug spray and other liquids and aerosols are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less in carry-on luggage. If a traveler brings liquids in quantities larger than 3.4 ounces, TSA will have to conduct a bag check, which slows the screening process for that traveler and everyone in line behind them. Any liquids in quantities larger than 3.4 ounces should travel in checked baggage.

