Colorado Springs Utilities plans nearly 2 month long lane closures for water main work on busy road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lanes of a busy road in northern Colorado Springs will be closed for nearly two months as officials work on a new water pipeline.

Colorado Springs Utilities announced the closures Friday. They said lane closures will happen along a section of Interquest Parkway to the west of North Powers Boulevard. This is just past New Life Church and In-N-Out Burger.

This will begin the week of July 3. CSU told 11 News they are planning for Monday, but work could begin later. They are advising drivers to slow down in the area. Federal Drive will also be closed south of Interquest to Windswept View.

These closures are so CSU can install a new 16″ water pipeline they said is part of a $2.8 million project to increase redundancy and water system reliability for customers in the area.

They expect construction to end at the end of August.

🚧 Traffic alert: There will be lane closures on Interquest Pkwy between Cross Peak View and N. Powers Blvd starting next week through the end of August. We are installing a new water pipeline to improve reliability in the area. Follow all posted signs and drive slow! #COSTraffic pic.twitter.com/eJZ1zXI8rJ — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 1, 2023

