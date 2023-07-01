Colorado Springs Utilities plans nearly 2 month long lane closures for water main work on busy road

By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lanes of a busy road in northern Colorado Springs will be closed for nearly two months as officials work on a new water pipeline.

Colorado Springs Utilities announced the closures Friday. They said lane closures will happen along a section of Interquest Parkway to the west of North Powers Boulevard. This is just past New Life Church and In-N-Out Burger.

This will begin the week of July 3. CSU told 11 News they are planning for Monday, but work could begin later. They are advising drivers to slow down in the area. Federal Drive will also be closed south of Interquest to Windswept View.

These closures are so CSU can install a new 16″ water pipeline they said is part of a $2.8 million project to increase redundancy and water system reliability for customers in the area.

They expect construction to end at the end of August.

