‘An accident could happen to anyone’: Experts caution parents on firework dangers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Healthcare experts warn of fireworks’ dangers and suggest alternative options for this Independence Day.

Each year, thousands of people are injured using consumer fireworks through burns or other related injuries. 11 News spoke with one student who said he lost four fingers and an eye from a fireworks accident in 2017.

Aaden Valdez is now a junior at Adam’s State. He’s a three-time state wrestling finalist from Pueblo and now has a foundation focused on firework safety for children.

He said his mission is to share simple safety measures that could have prevented the extensive trauma he suffered.

“You know, before my accident, I loved playing with fireworks because I was just like any other kid, you know, goofing off with fireworks,” Aaden Valdez, Owner of Aadenstory Firework Safety Campaign, said. “Just lighting them in my hand and doing whatever. You can still have fun with them. You just gotta, you know, there’s a couple of things that you got to do to help prevent an accident because an accident could happen to anyone.”

Aaden said parental supervision, safety goggles, and using punks are all ways to stay safe and have fun.

11 News also spoke with a medical professional from the Colorado Children’s Hospital who said what seems like an innocent and traditional part of the Fourth of July can quickly turn sour.

Sparklers burn at 1,800 degrees and are responsible for 1,400 eye injuries each year.

Last year, 3,000 children were injured nationwide by fireworks.

One local expert said to see a professional firework show or swap out sparklers for glow sticks to prevent another high year of injuries.

“You know we grew up with sparklers a lot- I did too,” Amanda Abramczyk-Thill, Injury Prevention and Outreach Specialist for Children’s Hospital Colorado, said. “But we have learned a lot and seen a lot of kids get injured as a nation from sparklers. So it is suggested that you switch to glow sticks. You stick to something else that is, doesn’t have a heat to it help keep kids safe.”

Medical experts also said home injuries increase over the summer months. Home-related injuries include drownings, riding a bike or skateboard without a helmet, and trampoline injuries. They said parents should watch your kids to help keep them safe.

