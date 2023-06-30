Trial date set for man accused of killing teenage coworker at Colorado Springs Walgreens

Joshua Johnson
Joshua Johnson(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing his teenage coworker in the break room of a Colorado Springs Walgreens last June.

Joshua Johnson is set to face a jury in September after he was found competent to stand trial on Friday after an additional competency hearing.

According to arrest papers, investigators believe Johnson killed his 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Walgreens off Centennial and Vindicator. Whitelaw reportedly told store managers in 2021 that Johnson was making advances towards her and she was uncomfortable. Her body was found inside the break room of the store on the evening of June 11, 2022.

A bond has been set for Johnson at $10,000,000 cash only. A pretrial readiness hearing has been set for September 7.

