Starbucks workers in Colorado Springs on strike Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starbucks workers at unionized locations in Colorado Springs were on strike at the location on Centennial Boulevard Friday morning to demand fair contract negotiations and protest recent actions at stores across the country.

The Colorado Springs protest comes after similar strikes across Colorado and across the country. Starbucks Workers United said the current campaign is the union’s largest strike to-date.

According to Workers United, locations across the country have refused to allow employees to put up pride decorations and threatened access to benefits for LGBTQIA+ workers.

According to the AP, Starbucks said in a written statement earlier this week that Workers United was using misinformation as part of ongoing contract negotiations.

“Workers United continues to spread false information about our benefits, policies and negotiation efforts—a tactic used to seemingly divide our partners and deflect from their failure to respond to bargaining sessions for more than 200 stores,” Starbucks said.

As of this article’s last update, the strike was still ongoing. It is scheduled to end at noon Friday.

