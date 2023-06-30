Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – First it was eggs, and now it’s a popular hot sauce.

Prices for Sriracha are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28-ounce bottle was selling for nearly $70 as of Thursday night. It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of bottles were selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages, but in the meantime, they have no idea when supplies will catch up with demand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs.
Shelter-in-place alert issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon
Police say they're working a shooting in the Broadmoor area.
Suspected home intruder shot by Colorado Springs resident, dies
Still photo taken from video shared by Colorado State Patrol tied to an arrest, stolen trooper...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Videos released after Colorado trooper’s car was stolen leading to a chase and deadly crash
Call 911 if seen.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 13-year-old girl last seen June 19
Brayden Rule
MISSING: Boy could be in Colorado or Missouri, last seen one month ago

Latest News

Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama’s Washington home
WATCH: Colorado colleges and universities react to SCOTUS decision striking down affirmative action
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he is acquitted Thursday of felony child...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting