Mountain Metro proposes bus route updates and additions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) announced Friday that they were planning to update some of their bus routes starting in October.

According to Mountain Metro, four existing routes would see updates and a new route would be added.

The proposed changes are as follows:

NEW - Route 20 : MMT proposes a new route that would operate along South Nevada Ave, departing from the Downtown Terminal at the top and the middle of the hour on Saturdays and Sundays to address the weekend on-time performance of Routes 10 and 11.

Route 23 & 24 : MMT proposes to relocate the turnaround location for Routes 23 and 24 to use the newly completed roundabout at Tutt Blvd and South Carefree. This new stop will be located on South Carefree and Tutt Blvd to improve on-time performance.

Route 34 : MMT proposes to add bus stops on Route 34 to Austin Bluffs Pkwy on Union Blvd at the underpass of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. These stops will provide access to the VA Clinic facility.

Route 37 : MMT proposes to address on-time performance on Route 37 by removing the Integration Loop service on each inbound trip. Integration Loop will continue to be served on each outbound Route 37 trip.

The current timeline for the implementation of these changes would be October 1, 2023.

MMT will be taking public comment on these proposed updates through July 20. Public comments can be submitted by e-mail at transitinfo@coloradosprings.gov or by phone at (719) 385-7433.

