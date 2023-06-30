Founder of Colorado Springs’ first ballooning event passes away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dewey Reinhard, the man known as the local “Father of Ballooning” and the founder of one of Colorado’s largest hot air balloon events, has passed away.

According to the City of Colorado Springs and Sports Corp., which organizes the Labor Day Lift Off, Reinhard died last night.

Reinhard, a Pueblo native, started the Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1974. In 2015, that event became the Labor Day Lift Off.

In a 2021 interview with 11News, Reinhard said he had always been adamant about keeping the balloon tradition free to the public so that everyone can come out and enjoy the scene.

We are working to learn more about his passing and legacy. We will update this article.

