Foster mare steps into ‘mom’ role for orphaned foal who lost mother at birth

A foal in Virginia is getting the care and nourishment she needs after her mother died during childbirth, thanks to a foster mom. (Source: WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) – A foal in Virginia is getting the care and nourishment she needs after her mother died during childbirth, thanks to a foster mare.

About 24 hours after baby Gia was born, tragedy struck. Her mother, Sahara, had a serious health complication.

“Mom didn’t make it. She had a twisted colon, and the prognosis wasn’t good no matter what we did,” Gia’s owner Paula Hursey said.

Hursey knew that Gia needed a mother figure in her life if she was going to make it, so she took to social media to ask if anyone had a mare who would act as Gia’s foster mom.

Offers came flooding in. But one mare named Beauty caught Hursey’s eye.

Beauty’s owner, Tracy Kiefer, said she didn’t want money in exchange for her horse; she simply wanted to help baby Gia.

Hursey immediately drove for more than an hour to pick up Beauty in hopes she would be a fit for Gia.

Luckily, Beauty – who had birthed foals of her own before – stepped right in to fill the void Gia was missing. Beauty has even started producing milk.

Hursey said she will be forever grateful to Beauty and her owner for stepping up to the plate.

“I’ve got to say that Beauty was very amenable to everything, and she was just a very kind, kind horse,” Hursey said.

Beauty is expected to stay with Gia until she’s around six months old. Kiefer said she hopes Beauty can continue to be a foster mom for other foals in need in the future.

“I just wanted Beauty to be happy,” Kiefer said. “Whether it would be taking care of another baby or standing in the field… being down there watching her with the baby, I knew she was happy.”

