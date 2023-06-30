Dollar Day at the Pueblo Zoo is July 15!

"Isn't she the cutest! Find the pygmy slow loris in the Rainforest. They are nocturnal so you won't see them unless you come late in the day. Did you know...the slow loris has venomous saliva?"(Pueblo Zoo/Keeper Alyssa)
By Sandy Morrison
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (Pueblo Zoo release) - Bridges Child Placement Agency has partnered with Pueblo Zoo to present Dollar Day at the Zoo. On Saturday, July 15, Pueblo Zoo and Bridges Child Placement Agency will welcome families with $1 admission from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Full price applies after 1:00 p.m.

Bridges Child Placement Agency recruits and trains foster parents to provide foster care to children in Colorado. Bridges seeks to partner with others in the Pueblo community to make a difference serving families throughout Colorado. Bridges focuses on providing nurturing, structured homes for children to begin healing from abuse or abandonment.

“As conservation issues affect everyone, we believe it is important that everyone have access to the zoo to connect with animals and learn more about conservation of animals and their natural habitat. We are delighted to partner with Bridges to help us make the zoo experience available to all,” says Abbie Krause, Pueblo Zoo Executive Director.

There may be wait times at entry due to the popularity of this event. Overflow parking is available throughout City Park, at the tennis courts, and at the City Park pool. Plan 30 minutes for parking, as volume will be high. Due to the large numbers of expected guests and to reduce the stress on the animals the Rainforest will be closed on Dollar Day.

