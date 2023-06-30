Colorado police helping ‘suspect’ accused of stealing police car find fur-ever home

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Greeley are looking to help a “captured” suspect find his fur-ever home after a failed attempt to take a police car.

According to the Greeley Police Department, “Whoopi was out here in these streets, but no more.”

Whoopi is a dog.

Police said Whoopi jumped into the driver’s seat of a PST officer’s truck “and tried to skidattle away” when the officer got out of the vehicle. Officials said the suspect’s lack of opposable thumbs and driving knowledge kept him from driving away from the scene.

Police then took Whoopi’s booking photo, but instead of taking him into custody on an aggravated motor vehicle theft charge, they handed him over to the Weld County Humane Society.

Officials said he should be available for adoption “probably sometime next week,” and that “he promises there will be no more felonies committed.”

All of the animals currently available for adoption at the Weld County Humane Society can be found on their website.

In the words of Greeley Police, “#freemyboy”.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.