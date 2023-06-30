Colorado colleges respond to Supreme Court repealing affirmative action

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In response to the historic Supreme Court ruling repealing affirmative action for colleges across the county, Dean of Admissions for Colorado College Karen Kristof says the school is going to continue to look at the big picture, helping students receive higher education.

“We want them to know that we see them and that we want to hear their stories, and what makes them who they are, and that the Supreme Court cannot take away their experiences, the ways in which they see the world,” Kristof said.

The ruling will ultimately prevent students from checking a box identifying their race on college applications.

“We’ve never thought of this as a checkbox right, and I think the court may have seen this process is someone checks the box says I’m African-American or I’m Latina or I’m indigenous, and that that student would get an admission decision automatically based on that,” Kristof said.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who voted for the striking says: “The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual - not on the basis of race,” Roberts wrote. “Many universities have for too long done just the opposite.”

Kevin Welner, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder says even with affirmative action, the school has struggled with diversity.

“If you come to Boulder, whether it’s the campus or the city, we are overwhelmingly white,” Welner said.

And suggests the admissions process may see some changes to include interviews and essays to provide a chance for prospective students to discuss race.

" I think some colleges will change their application process in order to get that richer, richer data in the richer evidence about who the student is,” Welner said.

In a footnote on the decision, the court ruled military academies can continue to take race into account when it comes to admissions.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.