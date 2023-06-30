Coloradans react to SCOTUS ruling on religion based business practices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Christian graphic artist from Colorado who does not want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples today. This decision comes from the Supreme Court finding the First Amendment prohibits the state from forcing the designer to express messages that are contrary to her closely held religious belief.s

This ruling means that artists, photographers, videographers and writers are among those who can refuse services that goes beyond their beliefs. This case centers around 303 Creative Owner Lorie Smith. Smith says in a press conference today, she should be able to create her product at her own free will. Smith says she likes to create custom artwork for overseas missions, homeless ministries and more. Smith says when it comes to same-sex websites for couples, she believes in creating them with marriages centered on husband and wife.

Smith says this ruling will protect her freedom of speech.

“Colorado wanted to punish me for my speech even though I agreed like most artists, always choosing my projects based on a message and never the person requesting the message,” explained Smith. “So I stood for freedom and I challenged Colorado’s justice.”

Non-profit One Colorado tells 11 News this decision would create more opportunities for discrimination. They say businesses should allow everyone to the same goods and services, regardless of who they are. They tell 11 News this ruling takes away freedom of speech for select groups including LGBTQ+ people.

“Not allowing folks to be a client or customer of your business simply because they love who they love is not fighting for justice,” said Garrett Royer, Deputy Director, One Colorado. “That is not an extension of free-speech. That is blatantly discrimination.”

Governor Jared Polis responded to this ruling by saying,

“Sadly, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in favor of discrimination and against student loan relief today. These misguided rulings come one day after the Supreme Court overturned decades of precedent and potentially stifled future educational opportunities. We are committed to building a Colorado for all where the powerful few do not control the freedoms of all Coloradans. Unfortunately, Americans have seen the Supreme Court become increasingly obsessed with taking away freedoms. In Colorado we always seek to protect freedom and end discrimination,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “These rulings run counter to Colorado values and we will continue to fight against bigotry and discrimination in all their ugly forms.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser also responded to this ruling by saying,

“Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis will permit businesses to turn away LGBTQ customers just by claiming that they sell expressive or artistic services. This deeply concerning opinion is far out of step with the will of the American people and American values. The opinion represents a radical departure from decades of Court precedent and fails to uphold the principle of ‘Equal Justice for All’ inscribed on the U.S. Supreme Court building.

“Today’s sweeping decision threatens to destabilize our public marketplace and encourage all kinds of businesses—not just those serving weddings—to claim a First Amendment free speech right to refuse service to certain customers. A business may think that it can refuse to serve interracial couples because it believes interracial marriage is wrong. A payroll company may read today’s opinion as license to refuse service to women-owned businesses because the businessowner believes women should not work outside the home. A bookseller of religious texts may believe it can refuse to sell books to a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because he doesn’t believe it to be a legitimate religion. And so on.

“This case is not about websites or speech—but the ability of all to enter the public marketplace as equals. Equality and fairness are core Colorado values and we have protected people in our state from discrimination in public accommodations for more than 100 years. We will work hard to ensure that, within the confines of the Court’s opinion, we take action to hold accountable those who engage in unlawful discrimination.

“I stand firmly with the LGBTQ community. We have come too far in the struggle for freedom and equality to give ground now. And we will continue to fight other attempts to rollback our anti-discrimination laws.”

