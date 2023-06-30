2 new police chiefs on opposite ends of Colorado Springs have a strong connection outside of the Centennial State

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The new police chiefs in Monument and Fountain were sworn in just days apart, but they share a bond from outside Colorado that they believe will make law enforcement stronger in El Paso County.

Monument Police Chief Patrick Regan started his new role on May 8 before being sworn in on May 15. Fountain Police Chief Mark Cristiani was appointed on May 9, being promoted from a commander. Both men with a long history at a police department outside of Colorado as they both came from Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Scottsdale is a very well-respected police department in Arizona, probably nationwide,” Chief Cristiani explained. “They produce a lot of quality people and a lot of quality officers, hence Chief Regan getting the chief job.”

Cristiani received a call from Regan months ago about the open position. It had been years, about eight since the pair had talked. They started connecting over social media as Regan was wanting to learn more about the department he would eventually lead.

“I keep track of all the people that I knew,” Cristiani said of networking in law enforcement. “When I heard that Pat was interested in Monument and he was going to apply for the chief job. I just thought it was the best. and I wasn’t surprised he got the job. I knew who he was and I knew what he was about. He’s an honest straightforward person who is not going to sugarcoat things for you.”

The two new chiefs spoke highly of each other as they met on neutral ground with KKTV 11 News in downtown Colorado Springs in early June.

“I knew I could reach out and he was going to help me,” Chief Regan said of Cristiani. “That defines a law enforcement brotherhood. You know how you meet someone and you’re he’s just a good dude? That’s Mark. Mark is just a good person. He’s always been level-headed, He’s very hardworking, but I even knew back in the day I could go to Mark and talk about issues even as a boss like, how can you help me connect with the detectives so I can get x, y and z done.”

The two took different routes to become chiefs in the same county, despite coming from the same department.

Cristiani grew up in Montana before moving to Phoenix while in high school. He got his start with the Macirop Sheriff’s Office and then in Scottsdale but as a civilian police aide. He joined the police academy in 2001 and was a patrol officer for five years, spending a total of 18 years in Scottsdale. Once he was eligible for a pension, he came to Colorado where he started climbing the ranks again from the bottom in Fountain as a rookie in 2015.

“The welcoming atmosphere and the size of the department and my skill set I thought it would be the perfect fit,” Cristiani stated while describing coming to Colorado in 2015. “I started on the midnight shift just like any other patrol officer I was, as far as Fountain was concerned, I was a rookie cop coming in, nobody knew me, they knew I had experience and they had no idea what. You have to come in and work hard and you have to make a name for yourself at a new department.”

Cristiani was quickly promoted to a detective sergeant, then a lieutenant in 2018 before becoming a commander in 2021.

Regan started to become interested in law enforcement when a neighbor told him he should become a police explorer while he was in high school. Regan’s goal was to work in Scottsdale, one he achieved after graduating from Northern Arizona in 1999 and joining the police Academy in 2000. Regan did a variety of jobs while in Scottsdale acting as a violent crime investigator, a supervisor for the gang unit and a SWAT operator, just to name a few roles. He would eventually serve as a watch commander focusing on crimes against people. Regan notably graduated from the FBI National Academy, something he feels gave him an edge when he applied for the chief job in Monument.

“It’s different being a cop in Colorado,” Regan said of coming to the Centennial State. “It’s a very different job. expectations are different, the courts are different, everything’s different and I knew that.”

It wasn’t just a career path that drew both of these men to El Paso County.

“I was able to get together with my high school sweetheart, we were never able to cross the correct path and it didn’t work together in the beginning,” Cristiani said with a smile on his face reminiscing of when he got together with his now wife in 2012. ““We got together and decided whelp, let’s go ahead and get married so that’s what brought me to Colorado. I thought Colorado Springs would be a much nicer area to raise kids.”

This wasn’t Regan’s first trip to Colorado.

“My wife and I have always wanted to come to Colorado, she’s actually from here,” Regan added. “We were actually married in Monument.”

Both spent the early part of their career in Scottsdale, now overseeing the men and women sworn to protect and serve on opposite ends of Colorado Springs.

“To have a friend who is a chief of police at a department who can immediately relate to the problems I’m having with some of the same situations he’s having,” Cristiani mentioned of the new relationship they have. “We can collaborate together. It makes law enforcement in this region stronger, it makes us better... I’m going to call up Pat whose been a command-level person in a much larger department and I’m going to say hey, have you ever run into this before? How did you handle it and I’m going to learn from that.”

“The bond that we felt like we had right away was unbelievable,” Regan said with Cristiani sitting next to him.

