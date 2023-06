DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are asking for help with tracking down several shooting suspects.

The shooting occurred on June 15 in the 2000 block of Lawrence St. at about 10 p.m.

You can watch a video featuring the suspects at the top of this article. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.

CRIME STOPPERS 🧵: #Denver, do you have any information about this shooting? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/n73RTIIz2G — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.