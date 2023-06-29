WANTED: Sexually violent predator sought in Colorado for failing to register

Wesley Lucas.
Wesley Lucas.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator who was recently released from jail is wanted by authorities for failing to register.

On Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Wesley Lucas. He was reportedly released from jail on April 25 and didn’t register as a sex offender.

According to online records, Lucas pleaded guilty to sex assault in March of 2008. Lucas also pleaded guilty to attempted sex assault on a child for a lesser charge in 2006.

No other information was shared.

If you have information on his location, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

