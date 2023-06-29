Sexually violent predator on supervised release moves to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a notification on Thursday that a sexually violent predator will be living in Colorado Springs.

George Terry Aragon is registered to live at 5 W. Las Vegas St. north of Dorchester Park. Aragon has been convicted of sexual assault on a child in 2012 and first-degree sex assault in Denver. Aragon also failed to register as a sex offender in 2009.

The entire news release issued by Colorado Springs Police can be read below:

In accordance with Colorado law the Colorado Springs Police Department is notifying the community that George Terry Aragon who will be on supervised release, parole, has moved to an address within the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction. Aragon is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by Colorado Courts. Accordingly, the Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

- Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

- Reviewed and confirmed Aragon’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

-Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

-Briefed patrol personnel on Aragon’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

-Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

-Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

-Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

The Police Department will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Aragon registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

Aragon’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child by One in Position of Trust in 2012 out of Pueblo County Colorado, 1st Degree Sexual Assault in 1995 out of Denver County Colorado and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in 2009 out of Denver County Colorado.

Aragon is registered at 5 W Las Vegas St in Colorado Springs. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5′2″, 155 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aragon is one of twenty-one (21) “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who resides in this community. The Colorado Springs Police Department takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

