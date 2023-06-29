Police say a man is dead after a break-in in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say 28-year-old William Zink’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Police say a homeowner found zink inside their home.

Neighbors still have questions about what happened along a street they say is typically very quiet.

“I even asked police are we safe?” Shelby Wielgus said. “Should we walk inside our houses? Like we didn’t know if someone was running around.”

That’s what Wielgus was concerned about minutes after the shooting on her block. Police say there is no danger to the community. Just before 8 Tuesday night Colorado Springs Police say they responded to a call of a burglary on nebula court.

After arriving on the scene, police say a homeowner told officers he shot a man he didn’t know -- who entered his home. A man police now identify as Zink. Zink reportedly ran from the scene and was eventually caught before being transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“I think it was just scary. It’s one thing to see an ambulance but to see 10 cop cars blocking the street and people kind of running around there was no confirmation of what was going on,” Wielgus said.

Police haven’t said whether anyone will face charges. Only saying no arrests have been made.

“It’s very odd,” Wielgus said. “It’s just very odd for this neighborhood. It’s not something I grew up born and raised here in this house and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Colorado does have a so-called “make my day law.” 11 News asked police whether that could apply in this case, but they say they couldn’t say more during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.