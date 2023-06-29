‘Pack your patience’: Expect delays and cancellations this holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of travelers are experiencing travel chaos- with no end in sight.

Big storms in the East and Midwest have canceled about 7,000 flights since Saturday.

That includes four flights here in Colorado Springs, another 187 in Denver, and another 2,000 delays in the past 24 hours.

Experts told 11 News if you plan to travel this 4th of July, be early, plan, and pack some patience.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the country through the next several days, which could impact flights.

Travel experts said this holiday weekend could be the busiest in over twenty years.

TSA expects to screen more than 2.8 million people at 430 airports nationwide.

And the Colorado Springs Airport is expecting up to 34,000 travelers coming in and leaving the Springs Airport.

One expert told 11 News people will be traveling via plane, train, and vehicles.

“You should expect traffic,” Skyler McKinley, The Auto Club Group (AAA) Public Affairs Regional Director, said. “Remember, you can’t be mad at the traffic you are traffic. But there will be delays outside of major metros; there will be traffic jams. If you are waylaid by delays and cancellations at the airports, the good news is, it’s actually become cheaper to rent a car again.”

If flying this holiday weekend, expect delays and cancellations.

“As you are considering your travel plans, always book the earliest flight in the day,” McKinley said. “It’s going to be the less, or the least likely to be disrupted due to crew issues, weather, delays, cancellations, and the like.”

You should check your flight status before arrival and leave early.

It is also recommended to pack light and plan ahead.

Experts said flight crews don’t want delays or cancellations anymore than you do.

“And as a traveler this past weekend, I witnessed a lot of people on very bad behavior because they were frustrated,” McKinley said. “Pack your patience. The airlines don’t want this to be happening. But I can tell you what, the flight attendants definitely don’t want this to be happening. The gate crews definitely don’t want this to be happening. Folks who are trying to rebook you on other flights definitely don’t want this to be happening, and they are dealing with these issues with grace and with kindness. You owe them the same thing.”

He also said if you have plans for the holidays, you should plan ahead and book all your trips for the rest of the year.

