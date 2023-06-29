New coffee shop to hold grand opening event in Colorado Springs with special offers

Bad Ass Coffee in Colorado Springs.
Bad Ass Coffee in Colorado Springs.(Photo from fishmanPR on behalf of Bad Ass Coffee)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new coffee shop with an interesting name is open in Colorado Springs!

The grand opening event for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is scheduled for Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8! However, there’s a special deal taking place starting Monday! The new location is at 7980 Woodmen Center Heights #100, close to Woodmen Road and Marksheffel Road on the northeast side of the city. The store officially opened its doors June 9.

“Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends,” part of a news release for the new location reads.

Click here for store hours and more info on the company.

The deals offered for customers starting Monday are as follows.

Monday, July 3 – Saturday, July 8:

o Free medium 10% Kona Coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase (in-store only)

Friday, July 7 - Saturday, July 8:

o Starting at 8:00 a.m. there will be 89 Mahalo Gift Boxes, free with any purchase, while supplies last

o 15% of proceeds from the 2-day event will be donated to Burro Base Camp, a Kiowa, CO based burro nonprofit

