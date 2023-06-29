New coffee shop to hold grand opening event in Colorado Springs with special offers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new coffee shop with an interesting name is open in Colorado Springs!

The grand opening event for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is scheduled for Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8! However, there’s a special deal taking place starting Monday! The new location is at 7980 Woodmen Center Heights #100, close to Woodmen Road and Marksheffel Road on the northeast side of the city. The store officially opened its doors June 9.

“Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends,” part of a news release for the new location reads.

Click here for store hours and more info on the company.

The deals offered for customers starting Monday are as follows.

Monday, July 3 – Saturday, July 8:

o Free medium 10% Kona Coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase (in-store only)

Friday, July 7 - Saturday, July 8:

o Starting at 8:00 a.m. there will be 89 Mahalo Gift Boxes, free with any purchase, while supplies last

o 15% of proceeds from the 2-day event will be donated to Burro Base Camp, a Kiowa, CO based burro nonprofit

