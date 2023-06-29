New bakery opens in downtown Colorado Springs

Provision Bread & Bakery
Provision Bread & Bakery(News release)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you love the smell of freshly-baked bread, a bakery celebrated its grand opening on Thursday!

Provision Bread & Bakery is located at 4 s. Wahsatch Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.

“Two and a half years ago Brandon Delgrosso and Trista Heileman (co-owners) began to dream about what it would look like to have a premier bakery in Colorado Springs,” part of a news release on the new bakery reads. “The concept began with sourcing amazing ingredients, Trista’s home oven, and many, many tastings. The bakery concept was birthed alongside Switchback Coffee Roasters - Hillside location where they began to make delicious scones, cookies, hand pies, and various other pastries regularly.”

Click here for more on the bakery.

