‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal

A dog was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin. (Source: Glendale Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – A German shepherd was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to the call on June 17 after a person reported seeing a dog swimming in the canal with no way to escape.

Body camera video shows Officer Sorenson climbing in the water, but the exhausted dog was “skittish” and would not come to him. One officer asks another if there is any food available to lure the dog.

“Try this, it’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins,” Officer Downey says, opening a bag of homemade treats and handing one to Sorenson.

The muffins “were just the bribery needed for this little pooch,” the police department said.

The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him out of the water by his collar. Once on land, the dog got to enjoy some more muffins for his trouble.

The dog – who was not hurt – was reunited with his owner, who lived down the street, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs.
Shelter-in-place alert issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon
Police say they're working a shooting in the Broadmoor area.
Suspected home intruder shot by Colorado Springs resident, dies
Still photo taken from video shared by Colorado State Patrol tied to an arrest, stolen trooper...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Videos released after Colorado trooper’s car was stolen leading to a chase and deadly crash
Call 911 if seen.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 13-year-old girl last seen June 19
Brayden Rule
MISSING: Boy could be in Colorado or Missouri, last seen one month ago

Latest News

Utility workers use a series of umbrellas as they attempt to stay in the shade while working on...
A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east
FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif....
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
WATCH: Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home winner 2023!
WATCH: Bear takes a hike on the Incline!