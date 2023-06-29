‘The holidays are tough’: Nonprofit pays off Southern Colorado Gold Star family home

The Gold Star family of the Reiners is getting a mortgage-free home.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado family is being honored for their sacrifice.

As the Fourth of July approaches, a nonprofit foundation aimed at providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families is giving back to U.S. Army Ranger Staff Sergeant John Allen Reiners’ family.

Staff Sergeant Reiners was killed in 2010 while on patrol in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber.

He left behind his wife Casey and his then two-year-old son Lex.

Staff Sergeant Reiners received two purple hearts, a bronze star, airborne wings, and a ranger tab for his service and sacrifice.

Now, 13 years later, the Gold Star family of the Reiners is getting a mortgage-free home.

11 News spoke with a Tunnel to Towers representative who said he signed the papers approving Casey and Lex’s mortgage-free home.

He said Casey had been paying her mortgage and providing for Lex since her husband’s death- until she heard about the foundation and applied.

Lex is now 15 years old and reportedly plans to attend a university after graduation.

“Know you’re loved, know that there are people that are out there that support you,” John Huvane, Tunnel to Towers First Responder Engagement & Detective, NYPD (Ret.) said. “And this is a tough time around holidays; Father’s Day just passed. You know Lex would love to have spent his Father’s Day with his dad. I mean, he was only two years old when he lost his dad. And the holidays are tough.”

Tunnel to Towers said this Independence Day, they will have paid off over 30 mortgages of Gold Star and fallen first responder families in our country through donations.

This Fourth of July, remember those who have fought for the freedoms you have now.

“Enjoy your family,” Huvane said. “People have fought and died for you to enjoy your special days. Enjoy your family because if John had the opportunity to enjoy his family and the Fourth of July, he would embrace them with both arms.”

