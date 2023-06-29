Evacuations ordered for fire burning in Las Animas county

Las Animas County, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuations are in place for a 10-mile radius around a fire burning west of Trinidad.

The Las Animas County Emergency Manager says the “Freedom Heights Fire” is 452 acres. The first calls came in around 4 p.m., about five miles north of Cokedale.

People living along County Road 40 and 40.2 are being told to leave. Evacuation orders also extend to the subdivisions of Timber Canyon and Ponderosa Ridge.

Officials say anyone west of County Road 51 is out of the evacuation zone.

Wednesday evening, multiple fire districts from the Las Animas County area were on site. The county has two bulldozers and several water tenders prepared to help fight the flames. Officials planned to use aerial mapping to determine the direction the fire was heading.

There is no containment.

