Evacuations ordered for fire burning in Las Animas county

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Las Animas County, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuations are in place for a 10-mile radius around a fire burning west of Trinidad.

The Las Animas County Emergency Manager says the “Freedom Heights Fire” is 452 acres. The first calls came in around 4 p.m., about five miles north of Cokedale.

People living along County Road 40 and 40.2 are being told to leave. Evacuation orders also extend to the subdivisions of Timber Canyon and Ponderosa Ridge.

Officials say anyone west of County Road 51 is out of the evacuation zone.

Wednesday evening, multiple fire districts from the Las Animas County area were on site. The county has two bulldozers and several water tenders prepared to help fight the flames. Officials planned to use aerial mapping to determine the direction the fire was heading.

There is no containment.

Stay with 11 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they're working a shooting in the Broadmoor area.
Suspected home intruder shot by Colorado Springs resident, dies
Nancy Mascarenas
Victim identified in Colorado Springs homicide case
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs.
Shelter-in-place alert issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
85-year-old woman dies following crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs
Nightingale Drive shooting 6/26/2023
1 shot at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Latest News

Another hot day across southern Colorado
Cooler Thursday
Big storms in the East and Midwest forced the cancellation of about 7,000 flights so far since...
‘Pack your patience’: Expect delays and cancellations this holiday weekend
Still photo taken from video shared by Colorado State Patrol tied to an arrest, stolen trooper...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Videos released after Colorado trooper’s car was stolen leading to a chase and deadly crash
WATCH: Expect delays and cancellations this holiday weekend