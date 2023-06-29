2 homicide investigations in Pueblo Wednesday night, no arrests in either case

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado (stock photo)(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating two separate homicides Wednesday night.

At about 8:19 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting at Lambert Avenue and W. 17th Street. The neighborhood is on the west side of the city. When police arrived, they found a deceased man. No suspect information was available and the victim has not been publicly identified.

At about 9:31 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of E. Mesa Avenue for a car fire. The neighborhood is about five miles away from the scene of the first call and is near E. Northern Avenue and I-25. While responding to the car fire, police started receiving reports of a shooting in the same area. When officers arrived, they found a victim and rushed that person to the hospital as he had possibly been shot. That victim later died and has not been publicly identified. Police did not have any suspect information to share in the second homicide case either.

Police don’t believe the two homicides are connected.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs.
Shelter-in-place alert issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon
Police say they're working a shooting in the Broadmoor area.
Suspected home intruder shot by Colorado Springs resident, dies
Still photo taken from video shared by Colorado State Patrol tied to an arrest, stolen trooper...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Videos released after Colorado trooper’s car was stolen leading to a chase and deadly crash
Call 911 if seen.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 13-year-old girl last seen June 19
Brayden Rule
MISSING: Boy could be in Colorado or Missouri, last seen one month ago

Latest News

The "Titan Fire" has burned over 450 acres in Las Animas County
Fire in southern Colorado forces evacuations and threatens a Tri-State electric transmission line
George Terry Aragon
Sexually violent predator on supervised release moves to Colorado Springs
Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana...
Locations for 4th of July fireworks shows in Colorado Springs announced
Club Q shooting victims
Club Q killer now in prison for mass shooting in Colorado Springs