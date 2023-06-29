2 homicide investigations in Pueblo Wednesday night, no arrests in either case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating two separate homicides Wednesday night.

At about 8:19 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting at Lambert Avenue and W. 17th Street. The neighborhood is on the west side of the city. When police arrived, they found a deceased man. No suspect information was available and the victim has not been publicly identified.

At about 9:31 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of E. Mesa Avenue for a car fire. The neighborhood is about five miles away from the scene of the first call and is near E. Northern Avenue and I-25. While responding to the car fire, police started receiving reports of a shooting in the same area. When officers arrived, they found a victim and rushed that person to the hospital as he had possibly been shot. That victim later died and has not been publicly identified. Police did not have any suspect information to share in the second homicide case either.

Police don’t believe the two homicides are connected.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call 719-553-2502.

