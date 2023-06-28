“We have a new leadership team,” Colorado Springs school reopens after abuse and neglect allegations lead to closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a year after allegations of abuse and neglect led to the closure of a Colorado Springs learning center, the school, now under new ownership, is back open.

In July of 2022, the Primrose School of Briargate the school was investigated by the state. It began when allegations were brought to El Paso County officials. Days after no action was taken, the state conducted an inspection. In that inspection, a representative of the state recorded seeing staff members physically restraining children with their knees during nap time, placing their body weight on children as a form of punishment, and a failure from the staff to report child abuse. They also found staff members sleeping on the job and unqualified teachers.

Following the inspection, the school’s childcare license was suspended and the school was shut down. 11 News has reached out to the state’s Department of Early Childhood to see if the owners or members of leadership faced any criminal citations or charges and will update this article if we hear back.

Around the same time in 2022, Abigail and Matt Day moved to Colorado Springs. With a child of their own, they said they were having trouble finding childcare in the Springs. Abigail said she got her master’s degree in child education, so she knew she needed a place with high standards of education and care for her son.

In March, the Days decided to purchase the Primrose School of Briargate. Aware of the building’s past, they decided to completely overhaul how the school operated.

“We have a whole new leadership team, really strong staff,” Abigail said. “Our son actually goes here, so we really just have a strong team and wonderful kids.”

The school uses the curriculum of Primrose, so the way the kids are taught is the same. But it is independently operated, which means how it is run is up to the Days. One of the first things they did was get a completely new license to operate. From there, they renamed the school to the Primrose School of North Colorado Springs, reflecting their dedication to overhauling leadership and operations.

“We also have a bunch of new toys,” Abigail said. “A lot of new material for students.”

But the project had the risk of being overshadowed by the past. One allegation against the old leadership was the use of unqualified teachers. So, the Days addressed that before they opened.

“We heavily vet our teachers, making sure that all of their background checks are thoroughly investigated,” Abigail said.

She said they also make sure not only the kids are supervised, but the staff as well.

“We are always in, making sure the kids are having so much fun, engaging with their teachers and, at the end of the day, they’re safe,” she said.

In addition to being supervised by the owners, the school also gets regular check-ins from a state representative because of the building’s history. The Days said this helps hold themselves accountable, as well, holding everyone to a higher standard of care.

“Most of the time, we are over ratio,” Abigail said, “we have more teachers than we need.”

Another allegation against the school in 2022 was not having enough staff for the amount of students.

But for the Days, they said rebuilding and re-branding is about more than escaping a dark past. They said childcare is hard to find in Colorado Springs, and they hope to provide the community with an option that meets their needs and exceeds their expectations.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.