Shelter-in-place alert issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon

Standoff situation in Colorado Springs.
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. the following message was issued to an area near S. Academy Boulevard and El Morro Road:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 06-28-2023. There is police activity related to a wanted person search in the area of 3655 El Morro Rd.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

