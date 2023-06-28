Police: Suspected home intruder shot by resident

Police say they're working a shooting in the Broadmoor area.
Police say they're working a shooting in the Broadmoor area.(Kevin McDonald)
By Lindsey Boetsch
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:57 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a person was shot after they reportedly tried to break in to someone’s home. They say it happened on Nebula Ct. near Bear Creek Regional Park in the Broadmoor area. There are several police officers on scene.

We have a crew on scene working to get more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

