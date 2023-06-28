MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 13-year-old girl last seen June 19

DENVER (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Wednesday for a missing woman.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for help locating 13-year-old Jordan Tafoya. Tafoya was last seen on June 19 at about noon in Denver.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information that could help, call 720-913-2000.

The alert is part of the CBI’s “Missing Indigenous Person” program. Tafoya is affiliated with the Northern Apache tribe.

