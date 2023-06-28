MISSING: Boy could be in Colorado or Missouri, last seen one month ago

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing both who was last seen about a month ago.

On Wednesday, a news release from the City of Fountain shared photos of 16-year-old Brayden Rule which can be viewed at the top of this article. The release adds he was last seen May 29 and is believed to either be in the Fountain area or in Missouri, possibly in Branson or Joplin.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call (719) 390-5555.

