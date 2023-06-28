El Paso County, City of Colorado Springs approve disaster declarations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (El Paso County/Colorado Springs news release) - El Paso County Commissioners, as well as the City of Colorado Springs City Council, approved a disaster declaration resolution in response to the recent unprecedented severe weather and flooding.

The decisions were made today during a regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners meeting and City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 27. Colorado Governor Jared Polis had previously issued a verbal disaster declaration on June 22 for El Paso, Elbert, Lincoln and Washington Counties. The declaration authorizes the use of funds and permits the use state resources, including its office of emergency management, to mobilize state resources and aid in response to the disaster.

“The County has long prioritized the safety of our community, and the protection of life, property, livelihood, and the ability to get around following an event is critical,” said El Paso County Board Chair Cami Bremer. “This local disaster declaration helps fulfill an urgent need for resources and funding that allow our citizens to continue to thrive in the aftermath of devastation to critical infrastructure. We are grateful for a regional response through PPROEM that will allow us to rebuild impacted areas swiftly, with a focus on public safety and efficiency.

The City and County both experienced extensive damage to its public infrastructure due to recent storms. After evaluating the damage and considering the preliminary assessment from local municipalities and public work officials, a resolution was approved.

“While we’re grateful for the record rain in Colorado Springs and El Paso County this past month, the damage sustained to our infrastructure threatens public safety and efficiency,” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said. “My thanks to Governor Jared Polis, our El Paso County partners, and our Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management staff for joining together to help us pursue federal funds to quickly rebuild our impacted public infrastructure for our community members.”

“A disaster declaration can lead to state or Federal funding to help restore our community,” said Andrew Notbohm, Director of Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. “The role of our office in this process is orchestration of connecting multiple agencies, compiling the damage assessment information, and working with State officials to confirm which costs may be eligible for funding. Conducting that process smoothly ensures a more effective and timely recovery effort and reduces the local tax burden to rebuild the roads, bridges, buildings, and services that have been impacted.”

The disaster declaration enables the City and County to access resources and funding from state and federal agencies to address damages to public infrastructure across Colorado Springs and El Paso County caused by June’s unprecedented weather events and flooding. The funding will also support ongoing response and recovery efforts.

Federal disaster public assistance funding is focused on public infrastructure needs to restore community services such as roads and public facilities. It is not applicable to private property repairs, including businesses. Private property owners should contact their respective insurance agencies for coverage options.

When returning to your home after a flood, be aware that flood water and debris may contain sewage and other hazardous items. El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs officials urge residents to take steps to protect themselves and their families during the reentry and cleanup after a flood:

Keep children and pets out of the affected area until cleanup has been completed.

Wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles during cleanup.

Remove and discard items that cannot be washed and disinfected, such as mattresses, carpeting, carpet padding, rugs, upholstered furniture, cosmetics, stuffed animals, baby toys, pillows, foam/rubber items, books, wall coverings, and most paper products.

Remove and discard drywall and insulation that has been contaminated with sewage or floodwaters. Have your on-site wastewater treatment system (OWTS) professional inspected and serviced if you suspect damage.

Thoroughly clean all hard surfaces with hot water and laundry or dish detergent.

Help the drying process by using fans, air conditioning units, and dehumidifiers.

Wash all clothes worn during the cleanup in hot water and detergent.

For more tips on food and water safety after a flood, in addition to health risks and guidance, visit https://www.elpasocountyhealth.org/flood-safety-and-cleanup.

Updates on the disaster and the response effort will be provided on the El Paso County website - https://www.elpasoco.com/2023-rain-hail-flood/.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.