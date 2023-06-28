“The death penalty still matters.” Colorado District Attorney talks Club Q case after plea hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Now convicted mass shooter, Anderson Aldrich, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in the Club Q shooting, but many are still wondering what’s to come in the shooter’s federal case.

“The death penalty still matters,” Michael Allen said, the 4th Judicial District Attorney and lead prosecutor on Aldrich’s state case. “[The death penalty] is a big reason why this defendant took a plea and avoided trial, was to mitigate toward that death penalty process in the federal system.”

Allen explained how Aldrich pleading guilty to murder and attempted murder on the state level could help the shooter on the federal level.

“During the sentencing phase of a federal case, the defense gets to present mitigating evidence. It can be very strong mitigating evidence if the defendant takes full responsibility in the state system for what they did,” Allen said.

State leaders decided that Colorado would get rid of the death penalty in 2020, but it’s still an option federally.

“It’s hard to say the likelihood of it ... It’s very rare for the death penalty to be pursued by federal authorities,” Allen said. This comes after he said on Monday that Colorado should still have the death penalty.

11 News reached out to federal authorities Monday, asking about Aldrich’s pending case. As of Tuesday evening, 11 News had not received a response.

