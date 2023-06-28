Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo, no arrests made

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police issued a news release explaining they were called to a home Tuesday night at about 8 in the 2000 block of N. Hudson Ave. for a reported shooting. The neighborhood is near Highway 50 east of I-25. When police arrived, they found the victim dead, he has not been publicly identified.

“No suspect has been taken into custody at this time,” police wrote in the news release. “This is an active and ongoing investigation. Updated information will be released when it becomes available. This is the eleventh homicide investigation of 2023.”

If you have information that could help the police, call 719-553-2502.

