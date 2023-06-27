WANTED: Hit-and-run suspect sought in Colorado Springs

Hit-and-run suspect.
Hit-and-run suspect.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

The crash happened May 12 just after 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Saint Elmo Avenue near I-25 and S. Nevada Avenue. The pedestrian was seriously injured.

“Surveillance collected has identified a person and vehicle of interest; an unknown make/model dark SUV, driven by a white male, 25-35 years old, 5′8-5′10, medium build, light-colored hair, and sideburns extending to the bottom of his ears,” part of a news release CSPD shared on Tuesday reads.  “He was last wearing a grey “Oakley” t-shirt with a plaid long-sleeve shirt overtop, grey pants, dark shoes, and a dark ballcap with a white logo. The three surveillance images in this news release include the suspect/driver and the vehicle involved in the crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000. Photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle are at the top of this article.

