Victim identified in Colorado Springs homicide case

Nancy Mascarenas
Nancy Mascarenas(Photo from CSPD on behalf of the Mascarenas family)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 48-year-old woman from New Mexico is the victim in a homicide case, according to Colorado Springs police.

The law enforcement agency shared a news release on Tuesday explaining the victim in the city’s 13th homicide in 2023 was Nancy Mascarenas, identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Mascarenas was from Clovis, NM. Her body was found Friday at about 3 in the morning in the 1500 block of E. Boulder Street. While her cause of death remains under investigation, there were reports of shots fired in the area.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Q shooting victims
Club Q killer takes plea deal for mass shooting in Colorado Springs
those close to 2021 murder victim speak
“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got” those close to 2021 murder victim speak after sentencing
A man is dead after a crash near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon. (Edited for...
One dead after crash on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
A tornado touched down at least 15 miles from the town of Granada, leaving one residence...
‘We survived; we’re still here’: Southern Colorado community helps family recover after category EF3 tornado
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary

Latest News

The body of Hailey Perkins was found in Pueblo West on June 27, 2022.
1 year after 13-year-old girl killed in Colorado, authorities continue to ask for help in the case
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
85-year-old woman dies following crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs
WATCH: 2 new police chiefs in El Paso County with a strong connection outside of Colorado
WATCH: 18th annual pro football camp in Colorado Springs