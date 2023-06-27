Victim identified in Colorado Springs homicide case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 48-year-old woman from New Mexico is the victim in a homicide case, according to Colorado Springs police.

The law enforcement agency shared a news release on Tuesday explaining the victim in the city’s 13th homicide in 2023 was Nancy Mascarenas, identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Mascarenas was from Clovis, NM. Her body was found Friday at about 3 in the morning in the 1500 block of E. Boulder Street. While her cause of death remains under investigation, there were reports of shots fired in the area.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

